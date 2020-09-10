Home >News >India >Gujarat records 1,332 new COVID-19 cases; 1,415 discharged
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a police officer for a rapid antigen test at a special testing center for Gujarat Police, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2020 (REUTERS)
Gujarat records 1,332 new COVID-19 cases; 1,415 discharged

1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 08:36 PM IST PTI

As many as 1,332 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the statewide tally to 1,09,627 on Thursday

GUJARAT : As many as 1,332 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the statewide tally to 1,09,627 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

With the second highest daily increase of 1,332, Gujarat's tally of positive cases touched 1,09,627, the Health Department said in a release.

It said 15 persons with the COVID-19 infection died across the state during the same period, taking the toll to 3,167.

Also, 1,415 persons recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of such cases to 90,230, the release added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,09,627, new cases 1,332, deaths 3,167, discharged 90,230, active cases 16,230, people tested so far 30,73,534.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

