Gujarat Covid-19 update: As many as 173 coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in 24 hours including 23 each in Surat and Ahmedabad districts.
Gujarat on Friday reported its highest single-day rise of 14,605 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the caseload in the state rose to 5,67,777 while the death toll reached 7,183.
As many as 173 coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in 24 hours including 23 each in Surat and Ahmedabad districts. Seventeen persons each died in Rajkot and Vadodara. Ahmedabad city recorded 5,391 new cases, followed by 1,737 in Surat city, 654 in Vadodara city, 621 in Rajkot city and 516 in Mehsana district.