Gujarat on Friday reported its highest single-day rise of 14,605 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the caseload in the state rose to 5,67,777 while the death toll reached 7,183.

As many as 173 coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in 24 hours including 23 each in Surat and Ahmedabad districts. Seventeen persons each died in Rajkot and Vadodara. Ahmedabad city recorded 5,391 new cases, followed by 1,737 in Surat city, 654 in Vadodara city, 621 in Rajkot city and 516 in Mehsana district.

As many as 10,180 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 4,18,548. The recovery rate stands at 73.72 per cent.

Gujarat now has 1,42,046 active cases, of which 613 are on ventilator, the state health department informed.

A total of 96.94 lakh persons in the state have received the first dose of vaccine against coronavirus while 23.92 lakh have been administered a second dose so far.

In the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 192 new cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours. And, 325 patients also recovered during the day.

Of total 7,647 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, four have died, 5,546 have recovered while 2,097 cases are still active.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.