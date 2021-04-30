Gujarat records 14,605 COVID-19 cases, highest so far, 173 deaths

As many as 173 coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection in 24 hours including 23 each in Surat and Ahmedabad districts. Seventeen persons each died in Rajkot and Vadodara. Ahmedabad city recorded 5,391 new cases, followed by 1,737 in Surat city, 654 in Vadodara city, 621 in Rajkot city and 516 in Mehsana district.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}