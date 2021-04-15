Gujarat records highest single-day spike in Covid cases, record deaths in 24 hrs

The state claims 3,26,394 people have either been discharged or have been cured of the disease

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state of Gujarat has recorded another spike in Covid cases. Gujarat reported 8,152 new coronavirus cases which is the highest-ever single day spike. Even in terms of deaths, the state has breached the previous record with 81 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths has reached 5,076.

The state of Gujarat has recorded another spike in Covid cases. Gujarat reported 8,152 new coronavirus cases which is the highest-ever single day spike. Even in terms of deaths, the state has breached the previous record with 81 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths has reached 5,076.

On Wednesday, Gujarat reported 7,410 new Covid-19 cases in a day. The state had recorded 73 deaths in a day, which was the highest spike until today. The state registered 2,642 discharges on Wednesday.

Vadodara district administration on Thursday received 100 ventilators against the order which it had placed in view of the surging Covid-19 cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, the installation work is underway in different hospitals of the district.

"The number of COVID-19 patients is on the rise by the day. Critical patients are going to need oxygen and ventilators. In view of this, the Vadodara district administration had placed an order for 100 ventilators which it has received now," informed Tejas Ranolia, Engineer, Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

"Now, these are getting installed in hospitals across the district," Ranolia added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}