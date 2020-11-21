Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,515 new coronavirus positivecases since March, taking the total count of infections to 1,95,917, the state health department said.

The state had earlier recorded its highest single-day rise of 1,442 cases on September 25. The tally of cases decreased gradually since then, falling below 900, before going up again.

The state had earlier recorded its highest single-day rise of 1,442 cases on September 25. The tally of cases decreased gradually since then, falling below 900, before going up again.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll rose by nine to 3,846 during the day, the department said.

At the same time, a total of 1,271 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 1,78,786, the department said in a release.

With the fresh surge in cases, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate has come down to 91.26 per cent.

A total of 70,388 tests for detection of coronavirus were conducted in the state in a single day, taking the number to 71,71,445 so far at the rate of 1,082.9 tests per day per million population, the department said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.