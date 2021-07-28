As the graph of new Covid-19 cases sees a downward slide, the Gujarat government has decided to reduce the timings for night curfew imposed in eight cities by an hour.

While the restrictions were earlier in place from 10 pm to 6 am, they will now come into force at 11 pm and continue till 6 am. The cities under night curfew are -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

Hotels and restaurants, however, can stay open only till 10 pm.

Further, public ceremonies will be allowed with 400 people in open areas from 31 July. In closed spaces, functions with up to 50% of seating capacity will be permitted. Installation of a maximum of 4 feet Ganesha statue in public permitted for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a core committee meeting held in Gandhinagar, according to a government statement.

The government had earlier this month allowed water parks and swimming pools to function at 60% capacity. "Owners, managers and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated with the first dose by 31 July," it said.

Non AC private and public transport buses were also permitted to operate at 100% capacity and AC buses at 75% capacity. It was mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Covid situation in state

The new relaxations come in the backdrop of Gujarat reporting 28 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,24,802.

No fresh deaths were reported due to the disease the health department said. The number of fatalities is at 10,076. Gujarat has not reported any new coronavirus-related death since 19 July.

As many as 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,14,452. The state's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75%, a slight increase over Tuesday's 98.74%.

There are now 274 active cases with the condition of five patients being critical.









