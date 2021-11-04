OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gujarat reduces prices of petrol, diesel by 7 per litre
Gujarat government on Thursday announced the implementation of the Centre's decision, and reduced prices of petrol and diesel by 7 per litre in the state.

"Prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat will be reduced by 7 per litre with immediate effect," Chief Minister's Office informed.

Gujarat government's decision came after Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by 5 and that on diesel by 10 and it will be effective from Thursday. The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali.

The Centre had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. 

