Gujarat registers 780 COVID-19 cases, 916 recoveries; 4 die

Ahmedabad :New coronavirus cases in Gujarat continued their downward trend on Thursday when 780 fresh infections where reported, while more than 900 patients recovered from the disease, the state Health Department said.

With the addition of 780 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 2,45,038, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,306, said a release by the department.

Also, 916 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 2,30,893, it said.

Gujarat now has 9,839 active cases, said the release.

Three COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad city, while one succumbed to the infection in Surat city, it said.

With 54,672 more tests in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the state to detect coronavirus has gone up to 96,52,780, the release said.

Gujarat has reported a small but steady drop in daily cases so far this week. on December 28, the state reported 810 new infections, followed by 804 on December 29 and 799 on December 30.

As many as 160 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a district in the state, were registered in Ahmedabad, followed by 145 in Surat, 135 in Vadodara, 86 in Rajkot, 28 in Kutch, 26 in Gandhinagar and 24 in Dahod.

Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 94.23 per cent on Thursday, said the release.

With over 54,000 tests in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's per million average now stands at 841.11 tests, it said.

During the day, three persons tested positive for COVID-19, while one patient recovered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of the total 3,349 persons found positive for coronavirus since the outbreak in the Union Territory, two have died, 3,334 recovered and 13 are still under treatment, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,45,038, new cases 780, deaths 4,306, discharged 2,30,893, active cases 9,839, and people tested so far 96,52,780.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

