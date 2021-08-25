Gujarat: Relaxation in night curfew time during Janmashtami, Ganesh festivals

Installation of up to four feet tall Ganesh idols in public pandals and up to two feet tall idols at home will be allowed. Social distancing norms will have to be followed both at Janmashtami and Ganesh celebration venues, and devotees will have to move in circles for darshan to ensure a distance of two feet with the total number of participants at any given moment not exceeding 200, the official release said.

