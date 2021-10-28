The Gujarat government on Thursday relaxed the night curfew timings by two hours in light of decreasing Covid-19 cases. The night curfew will now be imposed from 1 am to 5 am rather than 12 am to 6 am. This will come into effect from 30 October.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Wednesday reported 17 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,481, the state health department said.

A total of 15 patients were discharged during the day, which increased the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,16,220. Gujarat is now left with 173 active cases, it said. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,088 on Wednesday with no new fatality reported.

A total 2.49 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 6.95 crore. Valsad reported five new cases, Surat four, Anand and Rajkot three each, and Valsad two.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new Covid-19 cases or recoveries on Wednesday. Its tally of Covid-19 cases and recoveries stands at 10,653 and 10,643, respectively.

There are presently six active cases in the UT, which has reported four Covid-19 deaths so far.

