The chief minister also said there will not be any change in the day time restrictions currently in place in these cities. He also said the state government is alert about the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and a detailed action plan to deal with it will be announced soon. On Tuesday, Gujarat reported 3,255 new COVID-19 cases and 44 fatalities, raising the infection tally to 7,94,912 and the death toll to 9,665, as per official data. On April 30, Gujarat reported 14,605 new coronavirus cases, the highest in the state so far.