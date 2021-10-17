Covid guidelines: The Gujarat government has allowed Eid-e-Milad processions with certain restrictions in view of the Covid situation, PTI reported in Sunday.

The processions to mark the birth anniversary of the last prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad, will be taken out on Tuesday. Not more than 15 persons and one vehicle will be allowed in each procession, according to the guidelines issued by the state home department

The procession can only be taken out during the day hours in view of the night curfew in force in eight cities of the state. The movement of processions should remain restricted to their localities so that they are completed in minimum possible time, the guidelines stated.

The procession and celebration of the festival will have to be organised with strict adherence to Covid guidelines in terms of the use of masks, sanitisers and social distancing, it said.

"Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on October 19. The government has taken the decision in view of applications received requesting permissions to take out processions and organise other programmes on the day," said the circular issued by the home department.

Earlier this month, the government had decided to extend night curfew in eight cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar till November 10. The curfew will remain in force between 12 midnight and 6 am.

For the Navratri festival that concluded this week, the state government had allowed garba dance celebrations in residential societies with relaxation in night curfew timing and some restrictions were in place considering Covid situation.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.