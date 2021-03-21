Ahmedabad: Gujarat has registered 1,580 new Covid cases. The state has reached a total of 2,87,009 cases. According to a state official, the death toll rose by seven. However, the stage also reported that 989 people recovered from the disease.

The current cumulative death toll has reached 4,450 in Gujarat. The total number of people who recovered from covid-19 in the state has reached 2,75,238. Gujarat is now left with 7,321 active cases. Out of the total active cases 71 are on ventilator support, according to the government official.

According to the official, "Surat accounted for 510 of the new cases, followed by 451 in Ahmedabad, 132 in Vadodara and 130 in Rajkot. Of the seven deaths recorded on Sunday, three took place in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara."

In terms of vaccine distribution, the state government has claimed that 2,16,439 beneficiaries were administered the covid vaccines in Gujarat on Sunday, The recipients included 2,09,305 senior citizens and those above the age of 45 and suffering from comorbidities.

People who have got the first dose of the vaccine in the state so far stood at 30,48,462, while this figure was 5,96,893 for the second dose, it said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 tally rose to 3,455 with 13 new cases, while with two recoveries, the number of people discharged rose to 3,398. The UT has 55 active cases which and two deaths.

