Gujarat reported 654 fresh Covid cases, including 16 of Omicron variant, in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. Fresh infections have pushed the total tally of new variant to 113.

Till yesterday, the state had 97 cases of Omicron out of which 42 had recovered or migrated.

Till this morning, the Union Health Ministry informed that India had reported nearly 1300 cases of Omicron across 23 states and UTs, and 374 people had recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97. However, Gujarat's tally has now jumped to 113.

Cases of Covid have shot up in many states due to the new variant, which is highly transmissible. India's daily rise in infections crossed the 16,000 mark after around 64 days taking the country's total tally to 3,48,38,804.

A total of 16,156 new Covid infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on October 27.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.