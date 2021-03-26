Gujarat has reported 2,190 new Covid-19 cases. A total of 1,422 people were discharged from health care facilities in the state. On the other hand, the state reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ANI.

The total number of cases in state is inching towards the 3 lakh mark. The total cases in the state currently stand at 2,96,320. The total number of people discharged in the state has reached 2,81,707.

The total active cases in the state have reached 10,134 after the recent surge. The cumulative deaths in the state, due to covid-19 has reached 4,479.

Kerala has reported 1815 new Covid-19 cases, in 24 hours. The state has also managed to register recovery of 1917 people. A total of 14 people lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state today, according to ANI.

The number of active cases now stands at 24,274 in the state. So far, 10,84,585 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the state. The cumulative death toll has reached 4,553.

The state of Karnataka reported 2566 new Covid-19 cases. On a positive note, 1207 people were discharged from health facilities discharges. 19 deaths were reported today.

With the new cases reported today, the total cumulative cases have reached 9,81,044, whereas the total number of recoveries reached 9,48,988. The total death toll in the state has reached 12,484. Active cases in the state are 19,553.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,86,04,638 tests have conducted till March 25, of which 11,00,756 tests were done yesterday.





