Gujarat reports 2,276 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest ever

Gujarat on Saturday reported as many as 2,276 new Covid-19 infections, witnessing its highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. And with the new infection cases, the total Covid tally in the state has been pushed to 2,98,596, the state health department said.

At 760, Surat recorded the highest number of new cases in the state during the day, followed by 612 cases in Ahmedabad, 326 in Vadodara and 172 in Rajkot, it said.

Meanwhile, with five more people succumbing to the deadly virus, the death toll rose to 4,884. On Saturday, the number of active cases touched 10,871. A total of 1,534 people were discharged from hospitals in Gujarat during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 2,83,241.

On the other hand, a total of 2,98,973 people were vaccinated during the day. 44,29,566 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far while 6,29,707 beneficiaries have received the second dose, the release said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that several students at country's premier educational institutions IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Gandhinagar have tested positive for Covid-19. The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad currently has 40 active cases of coronavirus, while IIT-G has 25 active cases, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has made it mandatory for travellers coming from other states to carry a RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours. Earlier, the government had made negative test report must only for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic.

"The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that prevalence of COVID-19 is high among those who have travel history," the state health department said in a notification.

In view of this, those entering Gujarat from other states must have undergone RT-PCR test in the previous 72 hours and carry a negative report, it said. The order will come into force from April 1.

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday: Six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- continue to report a high surge in daily COVID-19 cases and account for 79.57 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours.

India's total active cases have reached 4,52,647 and currently comprise 3.8 per cent of the country's total infections, it said. The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, according to the ministry.









