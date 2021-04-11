Gujarat on Saturday reported 5,469 new COVID19 cases and 54 deaths and with that the case tally rose to 3,47,495, while the total active cases stands at 27,568. Meanwhile, as many as 91,23,719 people have been vaccinated in the state. On Saturday as many as 5,011 people were detected with the deadly virus, while the day also saw 49 deaths, which equalled a single-day record of fatalities set in May last year, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Government has ordered to close offline classes in all government and private colleges across the state till April 30.

On April 7, the state government had imposed a night curfew in 20 cities to tackle the rise in the number of cases. The 10-hour night curfew will be applicable between 8 pm to 6 am till 30 April.

The cities where the curfew is being imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamangar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

The government has also banned political or social gatherings till April 30 and reduced the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony. Earlier, the curfew was in force from 9 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities in Gujarat.

