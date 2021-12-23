Gujarat on Thursday reported 7 more cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, taking total cases of the variant in the state to 30. Currently, there are 25 active cases in the state.

Earlier on Monday, a 27-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK was tested positive for Omicron COVID variant in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, officials said. However the patient is asymptomatic. This is the 3rd Omicron case in Vadodara and 12th in Gujarat.

The woman had returned from the UK on December 13 via Mumbai. She had tested negative for coronavirus at both the airports, a health department official said. Later, she complained of fever and gave samples for COVID-19 test, reports of which confirmed the coronavirus infection, the official said. The sample has been sent to for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 200 cases of Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa.

India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

