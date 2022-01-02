Gujarat has reported 968 fresh COVID-19 cases, 141 recoveries, and one death in the past 24 hours, the state health department said in an official statement. Omicron cases in Gujarat have risen to 136.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat stands at 8,33,769, while around 8,18,896 people have recovered from infection. The active Covid-19 case tally stands at 4,753, while 10,120 patients have died so far.

A total of 1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 560 have recovered or migrated, the health ministry data shows. Maharashtra tops the chart with 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117 and Kerala 109.

Gujarat on Saturday had recorded 1,069 COVID-19 cases, the first time the daily addition crossed the 1,000-mark since June 4 when the figure was 1,120.

India saw a single-day rise of 27,553 new coronavirus cases. The daily active case count rose to 18,020, while 284 deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 in a day. The fresh cases raised India's tally of Covid-19 cases to 34,889,132, while the active cases increased to 1,22,801, according to the latest data.

With agency inputs

