Gujarat reports highest 1,540 covid-19 cases in a day; 14 die

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,540 COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,01,949, the state health department said.

This is the second time in the last four days that the number of daily cases crossed the 1,500-mark.

With 14 more persons succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 3,906, it said.

At the same time, 1,283 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,83,756, the department said.

The state has ramped up COVID-19 testing for early detection of cases.

A total of 91,459 tests were conducted in a single day at the rate of 1,407.06 tests per day per million population, raising the total samples tested so far to 74,80,789.

Ahmedabad continues to see a surge in new cases, with a total of 349 cases being detected on Wednesday, while Surat followed with 277 cases.

Vadodara and Rajkot reported 169 and 127 cases, respectively.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 81 new cases, Banaskantha 57, Patan 49, Mehsana 45, Jamnagar 44, Kheda 39, Panchmahal 27, Amreli and Bharuch 26 each, Morbi 24, Sabarkantha 21, Anand, Surendranagar and Junagadh 20 each, Kutch 19, Mahisagar 18, Dahod 16, etc.

Out of the 14 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Wednesday, 10 were reported in Ahmedabadalone, two in Surat, and one each in Vadodara and Botad, the department said.

There are a total of 14,287 active cases in the state and 96 of the patients are on ventilators.

The state's recovery rate further went down to 90.99 per cent, it said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the total of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,299, with two new cases being reported in Daman, officials said.

With four recoveries, the total number of discharged patients went up to 3,262.

There are 35 active cases in the UT, which has so far reported two deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,01,949, new cases 1,540, deaths 3,906, discharged 1,83,756, active cases 14,287 and people tested so far 74,80,789.

