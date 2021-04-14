OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat reports highest-ever Covid-19 cases, deaths in a day, tally past 3.6 lakh

Gujarat has reported 7,410 new Covid-19 cases which is the highest-ever that has been reported in the state in a day. The deaths caused by the coronavirus has also reached a new peak with 73 recorded in 24 hrs.

The state has also registered 2,642 discharges in a day. With the recent spike, the total cases have reached 3,67,616 whereas the total discharges have reached 3,23,371.

The active cases in the state have reached 39,250 and the death toll is inching close to 5000 with the current total at 4,995.

On Tuesday, Gujarat registered 6,690 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths caused by coronavirus. The CM had held a virtual review meeting on Tuesday with senior officials, mayors and other office-bearers of municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

The chief minister said cooperation and people's participation is a must to tackle the pandemic.

"It is the responsibility of the elected representatives to ensure that people follow rules prescribed by the government to control the spread of the virus," the CM said.

Rupani further stated that his government has arranged more than 18,000 beds during the last 15 days to ensure that no patient is left without proper treatment.

Since Remdesivir, a crucial drug for coronavirus patients, is produced by only some companies in Gujarat, the state government is procuring around 20,000 injections of the drug from states such as Assam and Maharashtra, a state release said.

The sudden surge in cases and eventually deaths, crematoriums in the state are facing trouble catering to the demands. Relatives of Covid-19 victims as well as those who died of other ailments are forced to wait for hours for performing the last rites as many crematoriums in Gujarat are witnessing a huge rush since the last one week.

Though Hindus generally do not cremate the dead after sunset, many of them are left with no option but to perform the last rites of the deceased at night in view of the rush of bodies at various crematoriums, officials said on Thursday.

Two days back, around 25 bodies were cremated simultaneously on wood pyres at night in a crematorium in Umra area of Surat city.

