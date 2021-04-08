Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gujarat reports over 4000 new cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat reports over 4000 new cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours

Surat: People wait in queue to collect medicines from 'Arogya Rath', a government initiative, in Surat, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_06_2021_000169B)
2 min read . 09:40 PM IST Staff Writer

The recoveries have also reached a total of 3,07,346. The toll of active cases has also increased to 20,473 in the state

Gujarat reported 4,021 new Covid cases in a single day. The state has also reported 2,197 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ANI.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative total of cases in the state has reached 3,32,474. The recoveries have also reached a total of 3,07,346. The toll of active cases has also increased to 20,473 in the state.

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, a 12-member central team visited Surat in Gujarat on Thursday and collected information about the vaccination process and the number of patients being treated in the district, a senior official said.

The team comprised experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Pune-based National Institute of Virology and the Union health ministry.

Surat Collector Dhaval Patel told reporters that the situation is "serious" this time as compared to last year, and the best way is to stay indoors and maintain social distance.

He said the central team, during a meeting with top officials of Surat, took information about the RT-PCR and antigen tests being conducted here, positivity rate, the number of people being vaccinated, and patient management.

"We informed them about the steps being taken to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to stop the spread of the virus," Patel said.

He said the number of serious COVID-19 patients getting admitted in hospitals here every day is considerably higher than last year.

"Around 250 coronavirus patients are getting admitted in hospitals every day," the collector said.

In such a situation, the present health infrastructure may not be enough if people do not follow the norms and do not stay indoors, he said.

On Wednesday, 621 new cases of the viral infection were reported in Surat city, as per official figures.

With inputs from Agencies

