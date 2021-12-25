Omicron threat: Six more Omicron cases were detected in Gujarat, taking total tally in the state to 49. A total of 179 new cases and 2 deaths today. The state had recorded 98 new cases on Friday, including 13 of Omicron variant.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the civic body in Ahmedabad city had identified three micro-containment zones. The city municipal corporation demarcated two areas as micro-containment zones on Thursday and one on Friday, an official informed news agency PTI.

Eight houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while five more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday.

Ahmedabad city had on Thursday reported 43 Covid positive cases, its highest single-day count in nearly six months, and its first death on Friday after a gap of five months. The city has also reported nine Omicron cases so far, of which two were detected on Friday in passengers returning from Nigeria and the UK.

Ahmedabad district currently has 210 active cases.

India has so far reported over 415 cases of Omicron. Of these, 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

As per the ministry data released this morning, Maharashtra had recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

India's Covid tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities. The daily rise in new infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

