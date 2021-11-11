2 min read.Updated: 11 Nov 2021, 06:21 PM ISTLivemint
For the first time in nearly the last four months, the daily count of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 40-mark on Wednesday but no fatality was reported
People who are eligible to get their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but have failed to do will not be allowed to use the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) or the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System from 12 November, said the Gujarat government in a notification on Thursday.
Further, all those above 18 years of age who have not received their first or second anti-Covid jab will also not be able to enter into Kankaria Lakefront, Kankaria Zoo and Sabarmati Riverfront.
“Vaccine certificates will be checked before their entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation," reported news agency ANI, quoting the government order.
A total of 4.09 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state on Wednesday, which raised the number of the total doses administered so far in to 7.28 crore.
The state had said then that over 16,000 villages and five municipal corporations have inoculated 100% of their eligible population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
State health minister Rushikesh Patel said that the entire eligible population in the cities of Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Junagadh and Rajkot have been administered the first jab of the vaccine. Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar have also achieved 100% coverage of the first dose till now.
Covid situation in state
