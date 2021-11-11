People who are eligible to get their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but have failed to do will not be allowed to use the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) or the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System from 12 November, said the Gujarat government in a notification on Thursday.

Further, all those above 18 years of age who have not received their first or second anti-Covid jab will also not be able to enter into Kankaria Lakefront, Kankaria Zoo and Sabarmati Riverfront.

“Vaccine certificates will be checked before their entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation," reported news agency ANI, quoting the government order.

A total of 4.09 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state on Wednesday, which raised the number of the total doses administered so far in to 7.28 crore.

The state had said then that over 16,000 villages and five municipal corporations have inoculated 100% of their eligible population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

State health minister Rushikesh Patel said that the entire eligible population in the cities of Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, Junagadh and Rajkot have been administered the first jab of the vaccine. Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Tapi and Mahisagar have also achieved 100% coverage of the first dose till now.

Covid situation in state

For the first time in nearly the last four months, the daily count of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 40-mark on Wednesday but no fatality was reported.

With the addition of fresh cases, the tally of infections in Gujarat reached 8,26,826. The last time the state had reported more than 40 cases in a day was on 14 July.

Ahmedabad city reported 16 new cases, the highest in Gujarat in the day. Surat and Valsad reported five cases each, Vadodara four, while Junagadh, Morbi and Rajkot added two infections each.

With 36 patients being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 8,16,521, leaving the state with 215 active cases in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.