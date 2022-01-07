Gujarat revises Covid curbs, extends night curfew. Check other details here

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government on Friday extended night curfew timings by two hours in ten cities amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Night curfew was already in force in eight major cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh. The time of the curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am.

The night curfew will be implemented in Anand and Nadiad too.

Only people who are part of emergency services, pregnant women, patients and their attendants and those traveling to catch flights, buses and trains will be allowed to commute during night curfew.

Shops and other commercial establishments in these cities can operate till 10 pm, while home delivery of food is allowed till 11 pm.

The state government also announced that there would be no in-person classes at school for students of class 1 to class 9 till 31 January. The state has asked schools to continue with only online classes.

The official release stated that coaching centres for students of Class 9 upwards and those for post-graduate courses as well as competitive exams can run with 50% capacity, the official release stated.

Across the state, sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to organise sports events without spectators, while cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums can operate with 50% capacity.

People associated with such commercial activities, including owners and employees, must be fully vaccinated, the government has said. Public gardens in the state will be shut after 10 pm.

The new guidelines mandate that not more than 400 persons are allowed to attend social, religious, educational, political or cultural events including weddings, while for funerals and last rites, the limit has been set at 100.

Meanwhile, following representations made by lawyers, the Gujarat High Court on Friday decided to stop physical hearings.

Starting Monday (10 January), the high court will "function in the virtual mode only through video-conferencing till further orders," said a circular.

Moves aim to curb further spread of the coronavirus infection.

Gujarat recorded 5,396 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday evening, as per the health department.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!