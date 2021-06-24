Gujarat: RPF busts 'tatkal' ticket racket; 9 held

Before Gupta, RPF had arrested eight persons under the Railways Act after registration of an FIR on April 28. Investigations have revealed that booking clerks of smaller meter-gauge railway stations, such as Sasan-Gir and Damnagar, used to book tatkal tickets at the behest of some agents who used to sell these tickets at a very high rate to the needy passengers, Singh told reporters, adding that the racket was going on for the last one year. Tatkal tickets worth ₹1 lakh were booked every day from four smaller railway stations of Gujarat, said Singh.

