Gujarat's COVID-19 cases zoom past 95,000; deaths cross 3,000

Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 95,155, state health department said.

Death toll crossed the 3,000-mark and rose to 3,008 with 17 patients succumbing to the infection, it said.

Death toll crossed the 3,000-mark and rose to 3,008 with 17 patients succumbing to the infection, it said.

With 1,095 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recoveries mounted to 76,757.

The COVID-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 80.67%.

A total of 69,488 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 1,069.05 tests per day per million population, the department said in a release.

