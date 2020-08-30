Subscribe
Gujarat's COVID-19 cases zoom past 95,000; deaths cross 3,000
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a police officer for a rapid antigen test at a special testing center for Gujarat Police, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2020

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases zoom past 95,000; deaths cross 3,000

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST PTI

  • Gujarat reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 95,155
  • Death toll crossed the 3,000-mark and rose to 3,008 with 17 patients succumbing to the infection

GUJARAT : Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 95,155, state health department said.

Death toll crossed the 3,000-mark and rose to 3,008 with 17 patients succumbing to the infection, it said.

With 1,095 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recoveries mounted to 76,757.

The COVID-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 80.67%.

A total of 69,488 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 1,069.05 tests per day per million population, the department said in a release.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

