Gujarat's Covid-19 count breaches 15,000-mark, Ahmedabad records over 11k cases

With 376 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's Covid-19 count surpassed 15,000 today. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state increased to 15,205, according to state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also rose to 938 after 23 more fatalities were reported since Tuesday, it added.

There are currently 6,720 active cases in the state, of which 98 patients are on ventilator.

Of these cases, Ahmedabad alone reported 256 new Covid-19 cases and 19 more deaths, taking the total tally in the city to 11,097 and the fatalities to 764, said the health official.

As many as 410 patients were discharged in the state on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 7,547, the department said.

Moreover, the case doubling rate in Gujarat has increased to 24.84 days as compared to 16 days two weeks ago, it said.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.5 lakh today after 6,387 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 151,767, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,337 after 170 more fatalities were reported in the country since Tuesday.

