With 388 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the state, Gujarat's Covid-19 count today crossed the 7,000-mark. Currently, there are 7,013 confirmed cases in the state, said a health official.

Death toll also increased to 425 after 29 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease.

Out of the 388 new cases, Ahmedabad alone recorded 275 more positive patients in the last 24 hours.

Also, 23 of 29 deaths in the state in 24 hours were reported from hospitals in Ahmedabad, followed by four deaths in Surat and one each in Mehsana and Banaskantha, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said.

Apart from that, the state currently has 4,879 active cases while 1,709 patients have been discharged. Moreover, 1,00,553 people have tested so far in the state.

Meanwhile, total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 52,952. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounted for 50% of the total coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The death toll in the country increased to 1,783. India recorded 89 deaths in last 24 hours, one of the highest since the coronavirus pandemic.

