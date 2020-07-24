Home >News >India >Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 53,000-mark with 1,068 new cases

AHMEDABAD : With the single-day spike of 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally of patients breached the 53,000-mark on Friday, the state health department said.

This is the second highest one-day rise in cases in the state.

With this, the number of patients now stands at 53,631, the department said in a statement.

Twenty-six persons died due to the infection across the state, taking the fatality count to 2,283, it added.

A total of 872 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, which pushed the number of recovered persons to 38,830, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,631, new cases 1,068, deaths 2,283, discharged 38,830, active cases 12,518 and people tested so far 6,06,718.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People wait in queue for medicine at Clinic on wheels (ANI)

Gujarat records 1,026 new coronavirus cases; tally crosses 50,000

1 min read . 21 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout