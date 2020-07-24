Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 53,000-mark with 1,068 new cases

AHMEDABAD : With the single-day spike of 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally of patients breached the 53,000-mark on Friday, the state health department said.

This is the second highest one-day rise in cases in the state.

This is the second highest one-day rise in cases in the state.

With this, the number of patients now stands at 53,631, the department said in a statement.

Twenty-six persons died due to the infection across the state, taking the fatality count to 2,283, it added.

A total of 872 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, which pushed the number of recovered persons to 38,830, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 53,631, new cases 1,068, deaths 2,283, discharged 38,830, active cases 12,518 and people tested so far 6,06,718.

