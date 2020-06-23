As many as 549 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Gujarat today. With this, the total number of coronavirus patients in the state zoomed to 28,429, according to the state health department. Gujarat recorded the fourth highest number of coronavirus patients after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The deadly novel virus today claimed 26 lives in the state. While 15 people succumbed to the viral infection in Ahmedabad in the day, six died in Surat and two in Gandhinagar. One fatality each was reported from Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli and Patan. Over 1,700 people died due to coronavirus infection in the western state.

On the positive side, at least 604 patients were cured today. The total number of cured recovered coronavirus patients surged past 20,000.

There were 6,197 active coronavirus patients in Gujarat. So far, the state has conducted tests for 3,34,326 samples.

Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of fatalities in the state. The death toll in the state stood at 1,363. With 175 new cases, Surat district's COVID-19 count rose to 3,540. Vadodara reported 42 new cases in the day, taking the number of the infections in the district to 1,940.

Fresh cases were reported from Jamnagar, Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Narmada, Mehsana, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Kutch, Valsad and Navsari among others.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated