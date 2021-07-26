Gujarat schools reopened for senior classes today, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. The Gujarat government has allowed the physical reopening of schools for the students of Classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

"In offline classes, we are able to clear our doubts with more ease. It is more fun than online classes," says a class 9 student in Gita Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, ANI tweeted.

Gujarat | Schools for classes 9th to 11th reopen from today, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols



"In offline classes, we are able to clear our doubts with more ease. It is more fun than online classes," says a class 9 student in Gita Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/gijED4IAJ4 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

This decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the meeting of the state cabinet, an official release said.

Students who are ready to attend the physical classes at school will have to submit a consent form signed by their parents. While it is not mandatory to attend these physical classes, the state government made it clear that the ongoing system of imparting education through online mode for these standards will also continue.

Schools have been instructed to follow all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to coronavirus, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.

Last week, the state government had allowed the reopening of schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions in the wake of a significant drop in coronavirus cases.

