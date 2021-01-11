Gujarat schools reopen today, 31 teachers, students get Covid in Odisha dist

Schools in Gujarat reopen for classes 10 and 12 after remaining closed for 10 months as the country was forced into a lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Ahmedabad district educational officer informed schools reopened throughout the state following all the guidelines issued by the government.

He said, "Students of classes 10 and12 will attend classes from today. Masks and sanitisation have been made compulsory."

About 10-15 teams have been formed to conduct inspection drives in schools to check whether the Covid protocols are being followed.

The academic director of a school in Ahmedabad said, "Children will come back to school after 10 months. We've divided students into batches with each class holding only 10 students. This is to follow COVID protocols."

31 teachers, students test positive for Covid after school re-opens in Odisha

After the re-opening of schools in Odisha, 31 teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapati district, informed Dr Pradeep Kumar Patra, Chief District Medical Officer on Sunday.

Schools reopened for students of Class 10 and 12 in Odisha on January 8, after remaining closed for over 9 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As many as 31 new infections detected in the district. Among them 90 percent are teachers and they would be barred from attending schools," said Patra.

"All the teachers underwent COVID-19 tests as per the standard operating procedure before the reopening of the schools. Two students have also tested positive for the coronavirus," he added.

As per the decision of the Odisha Government, students of Classes 10 and 12 are to attend classes non-stop for 100 days, except Saturdays and Sundays for Board examination preparation. Students have, however, been asked to attend classes with their parents' prior approval.

