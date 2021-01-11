Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat schools reopen today, 31 teachers, students get Covid in Odisha dist
Gujarat schools reopen today, 31 teachers, students get Covid in Odisha dist

Gujarat schools reopen today, 31 teachers, students get Covid in Odisha dist

1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Ahmedabad district educational officer informed schools reopened throughout the state following all the guidelines issued by the government
  • 31 teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapati district after school reopen on Friday

Schools in Gujarat reopen for classes 10 and 12 after remaining closed for 10 months as the country was forced into a lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Schools in Gujarat reopen for classes 10 and 12 after remaining closed for 10 months as the country was forced into a lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Ahmedabad district educational officer informed schools reopened throughout the state following all the guidelines issued by the government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India all set for Covid-19 vaccination drive this week: 10 points

2 min read . 12:52 PM IST

Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor: Survey starts from Greater Noida

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST

Swachhata app 2.0 resolves 1.5 lakh Covid complaints

1 min read . 12:00 PM IST

China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe

1 min read . 11:46 AM IST

Ahmedabad district educational officer informed schools reopened throughout the state following all the guidelines issued by the government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India all set for Covid-19 vaccination drive this week: 10 points

2 min read . 12:52 PM IST

Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor: Survey starts from Greater Noida

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST

Swachhata app 2.0 resolves 1.5 lakh Covid complaints

1 min read . 12:00 PM IST

China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe

1 min read . 11:46 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

He said, "Students of classes 10 and12 will attend classes from today. Masks and sanitisation have been made compulsory."

About 10-15 teams have been formed to conduct inspection drives in schools to check whether the Covid protocols are being followed.

The academic director of a school in Ahmedabad said, "Children will come back to school after 10 months. We've divided students into batches with each class holding only 10 students. This is to follow COVID protocols."

31 teachers, students test positive for Covid after school re-opens in Odisha

After the re-opening of schools in Odisha, 31 teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gajapati district, informed Dr Pradeep Kumar Patra, Chief District Medical Officer on Sunday.

Schools reopened for students of Class 10 and 12 in Odisha on January 8, after remaining closed for over 9 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As many as 31 new infections detected in the district. Among them 90 percent are teachers and they would be barred from attending schools," said Patra.

"All the teachers underwent COVID-19 tests as per the standard operating procedure before the reopening of the schools. Two students have also tested positive for the coronavirus," he added.

As per the decision of the Odisha Government, students of Classes 10 and 12 are to attend classes non-stop for 100 days, except Saturdays and Sundays for Board examination preparation. Students have, however, been asked to attend classes with their parents' prior approval.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.