Gujarat schools to reopen for class 9, 11 students on Monday

Preparations in Gujarat schools are underway as physical classes for the students of class 9th and 11th are all set to start from Monday, i.e. February 1.

A school administrative officer informed that classes for students of 9th and 11th will be held thrice a week and only 15 students will be allowed in each classroom.

Last week, the state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said: All Covid 19 protocols will be followed when schools open for classes 9 and 11.

The state government reopened schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11.

Delhi schools to open for class 9 and 11 students from Friday

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that it will reopen schools for Class 9 and class 11 students from 5 February. He also said, "Colleges, diploma institutions in Delhi will also reopen from 5 February."

Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents," Sisodia said.

"It is important to guide and counsel the students, so that they are better prepared for the exams. "Our primary focus is to reopen the schools and ensure safety for every child. All the concerned authorities are directed to ensure safety in school premises," the minister said.

He added that the proper preparedness after schools reopened for class 10 and 12 students had reassured parents of their children's safety, and "80 per cent of the total number students allowed to attend school at one point of time were reported to be coming for classes in both private and government schools".

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via