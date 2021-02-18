Gujarat seaplane service is back in action again!

The seaplane service from Ahmedabad to Kevadia launched in October last year is back in action again after being suspended for the third time as it had gone for maintenance to its home country the Maldives. The 15-seater Twin Otter 300 seaplane was flown back to the Maldives on 3 February.

"After much anticipation and undergoing comprehensive service and repair, our seaplane service is back in action again! Here’s a glimpse of our seaplane making a triumphant return to service yesterday," Spice Shuttle said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 31 October inaugurated India's maiden seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and the Sabarmati Riverfront.

On Thursday, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is looking to start seaplane services on several routes. Some of the proposed routes include Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Udaipur, Delhi-Jodhpur and Delhi-Badrinath among others.

The minister said the proposed services would also cover various islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Guwahati Riverfront and Umranso Reservoir in Assam, Yamuna Riverfront / Delhi (as a hub) to Ayodhaya, Tehri, Srinagar (Uttrakhand), Chandigarh and many other tourist places.

These will be developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he said.





