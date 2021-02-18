OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat seaplane service is back in action again!
The seaplane at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad.
The seaplane at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat seaplane service is back in action again!

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 01:07 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The 15-seater Twin Otter 300 seaplane was flown back to the Maldives on 3 February
  • PM Modi had inaugurated India's maiden seaplane service between the Statue of Unity and the Sabarmati Riverfront

The seaplane service from Ahmedabad to Kevadia launched in October last year is back in action again after being suspended for the third time as it had gone for maintenance to its home country the Maldives. The 15-seater Twin Otter 300 seaplane was flown back to the Maldives on 3 February.

"After much anticipation and undergoing comprehensive service and repair, our seaplane service is back in action again! Here’s a glimpse of our seaplane making a triumphant return to service yesterday," Spice Shuttle said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Netflix is bringing Eeb Allay Ooo this week, which premiered at the 2019 Pingyao International Film Festival. (Source: Twitter @YourMovieGenie)

Streaming services turn to festival favourites

1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
A health worker prepares a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi, India, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. India is the�second-worst�virus-hit country in the world, trailing only the U.S. with more than 10.9 million infections. Photographer. T. Narayan/Bloomberg

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

1 min read . 12:52 PM IST
A health worker prepares a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, New Delhi.

Bharat Biotech seeks Covid vaccine approval in over 40 countries: Report

1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Since the IL&FS defaults, it can be noted that NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) were facing a crisis of confidence, sending call money rates higher and overall liquidity tight.

Salary increment projected at 7.3% this year

2 min read . 12:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 31 October inaugurated India's maiden seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

On Thursday, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is looking to start seaplane services on several routes. Some of the proposed routes include Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Udaipur, Delhi-Jodhpur and Delhi-Badrinath among others.

The minister said the proposed services would also cover various islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Guwahati Riverfront and Umranso Reservoir in Assam, Yamuna Riverfront / Delhi (as a hub) to Ayodhaya, Tehri, Srinagar (Uttrakhand), Chandigarh and many other tourist places.

These will be developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout