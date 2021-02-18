Gujarat seaplane service is back in action again!1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 01:07 PM IST
- The 15-seater Twin Otter 300 seaplane was flown back to the Maldives on 3 February
- PM Modi had inaugurated India's maiden seaplane service between the Statue of Unity and the Sabarmati Riverfront
The seaplane service from Ahmedabad to Kevadia launched in October last year is back in action again after being suspended for the third time as it had gone for maintenance to its home country the Maldives. The 15-seater Twin Otter 300 seaplane was flown back to the Maldives on 3 February.
"After much anticipation and undergoing comprehensive service and repair, our seaplane service is back in action again! Here’s a glimpse of our seaplane making a triumphant return to service yesterday," Spice Shuttle said in a tweet.
Streaming services turn to festival favourites1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs1 min read . 12:52 PM IST
Bharat Biotech seeks Covid vaccine approval in over 40 countries: Report1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Salary increment projected at 7.3% this year2 min read . 12:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 31 October inaugurated India's maiden seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and the Sabarmati Riverfront.
Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money
On Thursday, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is looking to start seaplane services on several routes. Some of the proposed routes include Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Udaipur, Delhi-Jodhpur and Delhi-Badrinath among others.
The minister said the proposed services would also cover various islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep, Guwahati Riverfront and Umranso Reservoir in Assam, Yamuna Riverfront / Delhi (as a hub) to Ayodhaya, Tehri, Srinagar (Uttrakhand), Chandigarh and many other tourist places.
These will be developed through collaboration between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he said.
'Can't rule out conspiracy': SC disposes off suo motu proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
RailTel IPO updates: Issue subscribed 11 times so far on final day2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
These Maharashtra cities may face lockdown amid resurging Covid cases1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Future Retail, Vedanta, Dish TV2 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.