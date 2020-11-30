Gujarat Seaplane service suspended for 15 days just a month after inauguration

The seaplane sevice between the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabd has been suspended for 15 days. The operation has been suspended because of mandatory plane maintenance, Spice Shuttle said in a statement. Since the maintenance facility is still under construction in Ahmedabad, the aircraft has to be sent to SpiceJet’s lessor’s facility at the Maldives.

The seaplane sevice in Ahmedabd is operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle under the UDAN scheme.

"Seaplane operations have been temporarily suspended due to mandatory aircraft maintenance. Since the maintenance facility (dry & wet dock) is still under construction at Ahmedabad; we have to send the aircraft to our lessor's facility in Maldives, Spice Shuttle tweeted.

The operation will restart in about 15 days once the plane comes back.

"We will resume operations in about 15 days’ time, once the aircraft is back. Such prolong suspension will be avoided in the future as the maintenance facility (dry & wet docks) at Ahmedabad will be ready during this period." Spice Shuttle said in another tweet.

The service was suspended less than a month after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.Prime Minister Modi had launched the service from Kevadiya and boarded it on its maiden flight to Ahmedabad.

The 19-seater plane covers a distance of around 200 km in 40 minutes, operating the shuttle service between Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya. SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle operates two daily seaplane flights between Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in the state.

Seaplanes are typically fixed-wing aircraft with a much fewer number of seats and can take off from, and land on, water. They have been in use since 19th century.