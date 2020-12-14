Gujarat sees 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, 1,389 recoveries;11 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,120 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,28,803, the state health department said.

With 11 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, including seven in Ahmedabad, the cumulative toll mounted to 4,182, it said.

At 1,389, the number of recoveries exceeded the new cases in the day. The total count of recoveries has reached 2,11,603, it said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 92.48%.

The state now has 13,018 active cases, it said.

A total of 55,807 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the state at the rate of 858.57 tests per day per million population, taking the total number of tests to 87,25,383.

Ahmedabad recorded 247 new cases in the day, Surat 175, Vadodara 151 and Rajkot 129.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar added 53 cases, Mehsana 47, Jamnagar 35, Surendranagar 31, Sabarkantha 22, Junagadh 20, Amreli, Kheda, Kutch and Panchmahal 17 each, Bhavnagar 16, Anand and Morbi 15 each, Bharuch 14, Banaskantha and Narmada 13 each, Gir Somnath 10, etc.

Among 11 deaths, three occurred in Surat and one in Vadodara, the release said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, total COVID-19 cases remained at 3,327 with no new case being reported in the day.

The tally of recovered cases rose to 3,309, officials said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,28,803, new cases 1,120, deaths 4,182, active cases 13,018 and people tested so far 87,25,383.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

