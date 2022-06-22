Gujarat sees 407 new Covid cases, highest daily count in four months

The count of recoveries rose to 12,15,806, after 190 Covid-19 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,946
Gujarat on Wednesday clocked 407 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count in four months, that raised the tally of infections to 12,28,493. Gujarat had last reported more than 400 daily Covid-19 cases on 19 February with 486 infections.
The count of recoveries rose to 12,15,806, after 190 Covid-19 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,946.
Now, Gujarat has 1,741 active Covid-19 cases, with four patients on ventilator support.
Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad saw 210 infections, the highest in the state, followed by Surat with 57, Vadodara 41 and Rajkot 20 cases, among others.
As many as 11.10 crore coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered in Gujarat till now, with 55,138 patients getting the jab today.
Meanwhile, India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span.
The latest updates pushed the country's overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.