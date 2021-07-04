Gujarat sees 70 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

The day also saw 128 people being discharged from hospitals, increasing the recovery count to 8,11,297, which is 98.48 per cent of the caseload

Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Sunday reported 70 COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the infection, taking the tally in the state to 8,23,833 and the toll to 10,069, an official said.

The two deaths took place in Ahmedabad and Junagadh. The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state so far has reached 2,68,07,725, including 2,65,647 on Sunday," the official informed.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two COVID-19 cases and two recoveries, taking the tally to 10,541 and the recovery count to 10,499, while four deaths so far has left the Union Territory with 38 active cases. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,833, new cases 70, death toll 10,069, discharged 8,11,297, active cases 2,467, people tested so far - figures not released. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

