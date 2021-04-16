Gujarat sees highest one-day COVID spike, over 8,000 new cases for second day

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat on Friday recorded 8,920 new COVID19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Also, the state reported over 8,000 cases for two days in a trot. With the new cases emerging today, the total tally reached 3,84,688, while the active cases touched 49,737, the state health bulletin said on Friday. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 5,170 with 94 people succumbing to the deadly virus in the span of just 24 hours.

Gujarat on Friday recorded 8,920 new COVID19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Also, the state reported over 8,000 cases for two days in a trot. With the new cases emerging today, the total tally reached 3,84,688, while the active cases touched 49,737, the state health bulletin said on Friday. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 5,170 with 94 people succumbing to the deadly virus in the span of just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Gujarat High Court has asked the state government to publish actual data on RT-PCR tests and people found positive for COVID-19, as per an order made available on Friday, stressing on the need to be honest and transparent in the wake of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The Gujarat HC observed that transparency is needed to remove general conception from the minds of people that data shared by the government on COVID-19 tests and positive cases was not accurate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These observations were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia in their order.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday, ten states comprising Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections.

It further added sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}