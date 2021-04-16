Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gujarat sees highest one-day COVID spike, over 8,000 new cases for second day

Gujarat sees highest one-day COVID spike, over 8,000 new cases for second day

A BMC health worker takes an Antigen test of passengers arriving from Gujarat at Dadar station, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 08:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With the new cases emerging today, the total tally reached 3,84,688, while the active cases touched 49,737
  • The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 5,170 with 94 people succumbing to the deadly virus in the span of just 24 hours

Gujarat on Friday recorded 8,920 new COVID19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Also, the state reported over 8,000 cases for two days in a trot. With the new cases emerging today, the total tally reached 3,84,688, while the active cases touched 49,737, the state health bulletin said on Friday. The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 5,170 with 94 people succumbing to the deadly virus in the span of just 24 hours.

The state also saw 3,387 discharges today and with that, the total recoveries reached 3,29,781.

Meanwhile, Gujarat High Court has asked the state government to publish actual data on RT-PCR tests and people found positive for COVID-19, as per an order made available on Friday, stressing on the need to be honest and transparent in the wake of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The Gujarat HC observed that transparency is needed to remove general conception from the minds of people that data shared by the government on COVID-19 tests and positive cases was not accurate.

These observations were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia in their order.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday, ten states comprising Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections.

It further added sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India, meanwhile, added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities, the highest since September 19, 2020, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

(With inputs from agencies)

