'Gujarat should be vigilant...': PM Modi's jibe at Opposition ahead of assembly polls1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
Congress and like-minded parties do not speak against terrorism for vote bank politics, PM Modi said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed Congress and like-minded parties do not speak against terrorism and states should remain cautious about the vote bank politics.
"Terrorism is not over yet and the politics of the Congress has not also changed. The fear of terrorism will remain till appeasement politics continues. Congress views terrorism from the prism of vote bank, Not only Congress but many like-minded parties have come up now who view terrorism as a shortcut to achieve success and this small party's hunger for power is even bigger," he said while addressing a rally in Kheda district on Sunday as a party of BJP's poll campaign in the state.
Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled for December 1 and 5
“When Batla House encounter took place, a Congress leader cried for terrorists. Gujarat and the country should remain alert from such parties," he added.
“Your one vote in 2014 (Lok Sabha elections) strengthened the fight against terrorism. Now forget about terror attacks in our cities, they (India's enemies) think 100 times before even conducting such attacks on our borders," the PM said
Meanwhile, in an apparent reference to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the PM said Congress and like-minded parties had raised doubts about surgical strikes and the ability of our armed forces.
“Those countries which took terrorism lightly are in clutches of terrorism. Terrorism is not over yet. The politics of the Congress party has also not changed, while small parties are also indulging in vote bank politics," he said.
Earlier, in the day, Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his party will form government in the state.
“…predictions for the Delhi and Punjab Assembly elections came true, and the same will happen in Gujarat as well."
Kejriwal said people openly shy away to show their support for the AAP simply because they are scared of BJP
"It is the first time in 27 years that the BJP is so agitated. You go out on a street and ask people whom they would vote for. They would either say the AAP or the BJP. Those who say they would vote for the BJP reveal after five minutes that they and their entire mohalla were going to vote for broom (AAP's poll symbol)," Kejriwal said.
(With inputs from agencies)
