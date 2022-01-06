Gujarat: Six people dead, 20 others injured after gas leakage in Surat

Meanwhile, Gujarat minister Jitubhai Chaudhari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, while three senior IAS officers have also been diagnosed with the infection in the state. Notably, Chaudhari, Minister of State for Narmada, Kalpasar and Fisheries, has contracted the virus for a second time in nine months. Earlier, he was infected with COVID-19 in April last year during the second wave of the pandemic.

