Gujarat Chief minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to reduce value-added tax rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel used in aviation services by 5%, the chief minister's office informed on Monday. The reduction will take effect from this midnight. “Due to this people-oriented decision,tourism activities in the state will get boost," the CMO said.

In August this year, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had written letter to 22 states/UTs, urging them to rationalize VAT on ATF across all airports in States within the range of 1% to 4%. He had asked them to take forward common intention to boost air travel and connectivity in State with a view to accelerate its economic development.

The price of ATF is a major component of the operating cost of airlines with that, the tax on ATF contributes significantly to the ATF price. Addressing this issue would enable a force multiplier effect with regard to air connectivity in states, he said.

Citing examples of states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Telangana, the Minister wrote that they have brought down the VAT to one percent and even below. As a result, they have seen a substantial jump in the number of aircraft movements in their states.

