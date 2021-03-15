Subscribe
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Statue of Unity crosses 50 lakh visitors mark since launch in 2018

Gujarat: Statue of Unity crosses 50 lakh visitors mark since launch in 2018

School students at Statue of Unity in Kevadiya (Photo: ANI)
1 min read . 05:05 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The 182-meter statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is stated as the world's tallest statue, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018
  • Since then, visitors from across the world have flocked the visit the spot and several other attractions that have been added there

In a major milestone, the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat has crossed the mark of 50 lakh visitors on Monday since its inauguration in 2018.

The 182-meter statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is stated as the world's tallest statue, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018. Since then, visitors from across the world have flocked the visit the spot and several other attractions that have been added there.

The government has also taken several initiatives to improve connectivity in the area. As many as eight new trains from different parts of the country and a seaplane service from Ahmedabad has been flagged off recently.

The flow of visitors to the tourist spot was affected after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, but picked up rapidly since it was reopened for the public on October 17 last year after remaining closed for over seven months.

The statue has emerged as an international tourist destination, offering multiple attractions for all age groups, Gujarat's Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Gupta said .

During his address in January, this year after flagging off eight trains to Kevadia from across India, Prime Minister Modi said more tourists visit the Statue of Unity in Gujarat than the Statue of Liberty in the US.

He had said that with increased connectivity, over a lakh people will visit Kevadia daily, as per a survey.

On Patel's birth anniversary last year, Modi had also launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity and the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, further improving connectivity to the tourist attraction in Kevadia.

(With inputs from agencies)

