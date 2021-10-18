Statue of Unity and other tourist attractions at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district will remain open for visitors from 28 to 31 October, the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) said on Monday.

The authority on Sunday had announced that the 182-meter tall memorial and other attractions near it would remain closed for visitors between October 28 and November 1 in view of preparations for National Unity Day celebrations on October 31.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, is celebrated on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, as a tribute to the country's first home minister.

However, the authority today said: “On popular demand, the Statue of Unity and other tourist attractions will remain open from October 28 to October 31." It also said that earlier notification regarding closure of these tourist attractions stands cancelled. But keeping in mind the celebration of Rastriya Ekta Diwas -2021, adequate security arrangements shall be in place, the SOUADTGA said.

The SOUADTGA on October 8 had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kevadia on October 31 to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, pay floral tributes at the SoU and then attend the 'Ekta Parade' near it.

