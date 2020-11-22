Gujarat: Streets empty as night curfew imposed in these three cities

Witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has decided to impose a night curfew in three cities of the state.

Streets wore a deserted look as night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am was imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot on 21 November.

The announcement came as a 57-hour-long weekend curfew came into effect from 9 pm on Saturday in three states, which will end at 6 am on 23 November.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am in Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara cities from Saturday. "The curfew will remain in force until further announcement. I urge citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the virus," Patel said in a statement.

Gujarat Covid-19 wrap

The state on Saturday witnessed its highest single-day spike of 1,515 fresh coronavirus cases since March, taking the total count of infections to 1,95,917, the state health department said.

The state had earlier recorded its highest single-day rise of 1,442 cases on 25 September. The tally of cases decreased gradually since then, falling below 900, before going up again.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 death toll rose by nine to 3,846 during the day, the department said.

At the same time, a total of 1,271 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 1,78,786, the department said in a release.

With the fresh surge in cases, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate has come down to 91.26%.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad recorded 354 new cases and 1,271 discharged/recovered cases while nine people succumbed to the virus.

