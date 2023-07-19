India has surpassed the US in one significant thing--having the world's largest office building. Gujarat has a record-breaking building to house its mammoth diamond industry.

Surat has achieved this record where Earth's 90% of the diamonds are cut. According to a report by CNN, the newly-opened Surat Diamond Bourse consists of 15-storey complex, built across more than 35 acres of land. CNN, citing the architect of the trading bourses, mentioned that the building has over 7.1 million square feet of floor space. Thus overtaking US Pentagon as the world's largest office building. It is touted as a "one-stop destination" for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders.

Surat Diamond Bourse:

The project is set to welcome its first occupants in November. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to inaugurate the grand building, whose home state is Gujarat.

The building was masterminded by Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis following an international design competition. The project's CEO Mahesh Gadhavi said the diamond bourse will save thousands of people from traveling to Mumbai by train to do business.

The ₹32 billion project houses dining, retail, wellness, and conference facilities for workers along with 131 elevators.

The building also comprises marble floors and light-filled atriums connecting over 4,700 office spaces. Sonali Rastogi, Morphogenesis co-founder said no office takes longer than seven minutes to reach from any of the building’s entry gates.

Building's green norms:

The CEO has claimed half of the building is cooled using natural ventilation, while common areas are powered using solar energy.

Morphogenesis said that its design consumes as much as 50% less energy than the maximum permitted to earn a “platinum" rating from the Indian Green Building Council. As per the CNN, a flared shape has been designed to funnel prevailing winds through the structure, and “radiant cooling" circulates chilled water under its floors to reduce indoor temperatures.