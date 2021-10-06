Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Gujarat city vaccinates 100% adult population with first dose of Covid vaccine

Gujarat city vaccinates 100% adult population with first dose of Covid vaccine

1 min read . 02:59 PM IST Livemint

  • The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) achieved the target of vaccinating 34.33 lakh eligible beneficiaries with the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday

Covid-19 vaccination: Gujarat's Surat city has vaccinated 100% of its eligible population with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, a senior civic official told news agency PTI. 

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) achieved the target of vaccinating 34.33 lakh eligible beneficiaries with the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. 

Speaking to the news agency, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, (Health), SMC, Ashish Naik said “Surat has administered the first dose of vaccine to 100% of eligible beneficiaries". 

"To the best of our knowledge, Surat has become the first among the country's big cities, with population of over 50 lakh, to achieve this target," Naik told PTI.

The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to around 48.4% or 16.61 lakh beneficiaries so far. The corporation had achieved the goal by setting up vaccination camps, targeting workplaces, housing societies, and seeking active support from the medical fraternity to encourage people to get their jabs, the official said. 

Naik said that the officials coordinated with people from the medical fraternity who responded positively. The other approach was to reach out to residential societies and hold vaccination camps there, he said. 

The SMC also worked in coordination with textile and diamond industries to vaccinate the large workforce employed there by setting up camps, he said.

The corporation has been sending teams door to door to inform people about the nearby vaccination camps and urging them to get vaccinated. According to the state health department, Gujarat has so far administered over 6.25 cr Covid vaccine doses. 

(With inputs from agency)

